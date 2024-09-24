Saudi footballer who fell from Dubai balcony undergoing treatment in Riyadh

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM

Saudi football player Fahad Al Muwallad, who was admitted to intensive care (ICU) at a Dubai hospital after being involved in a serious accident, is now undergoing treatment in Riyadh.

Al Shabab Club vice-president Mohammed Al Nasser posted a picture of the winger in a hospital bed at King Abdulaziz Medical City. On Monday, the Minister of Sports of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, paid a visit to Al Muwallad and inquired about his health and recovery process.

On September 19, a medical evacuation flight arranged by the Saudi Ministry of Defence, flew Al Muwallad from the UAE. The player was transported directly from King Khalid International Airport to King Abdulaziz Medical City for further treatment and care.

Minister of Sports Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud visits Al Muwallad. Photo: Mohammed Al Nasser

Al Muwallad fell from the balcony of his 2-storey Dubai home on September 12 while on a vacation in the emirate. He was rushed to hospital, and his condition was closely monitored. The Dubai Police said an investigation was underway, and the results would be shared with the relevant authorities once concluded.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The chairman of the club’s board of directors, Mr Muhammad Al Munajim, expressed gratitude on behalf of the club towards Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal for his constant support and attention to the player’s condition.

Al Munajim appreciated Dubai's role in providing all necessary facilities and thanked Saudi Ambassador to UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai for facilitating the necessary arrangements for Al Muwallad’s medical evacuation.

He acknowledged the Saudi Football Federation for their commitment to providing comprehensive medical and administrative support through a specialised team from the Saudi national team.

Moreover, Al Munajim commended the air medical evacuation crew from the Ministry of Defense Health Services and the collaborative efforts of the Health Affairs of the Ministry of National Guard and the staff at King Abdulaziz Medical City.