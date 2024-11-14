Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland nominated for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Seven La Liga stars, including Real Madrid trio Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Rodri, and legendary duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the star-studded list of nominees for top individual accolades at the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which will take place alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference on December 27.

With worldwide voting for the 15th edition of the star-studded awards open across all 12 main categories from Thursday, with Haaland, the reigning Best Men’s Player, competing with Mbappe, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane for the same award this year.

The Norwegian is also a contender in the Best Forward category, where Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer, scorer of seven goals in 11 Premier League appearances already this season, is also among the nominees. The Englishman also features in the Best Midfielder list alongside Bellingham, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, and FC Barcelona and Spain star Dani Olmo.

The Best Women's Player category includes Spain's World Cup winning duo Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen.

In the running for the highly coveted Best Men's Club are Spanish giants Real Madrid, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, and 10 continental or domestic champions from three continents.

After more than 30 years without silverware, a remarkable 2023/2024 campaign saw Leverkusen win their first Bundesliga title and their second DFB Pokal, becoming the first German team to win the league or domestic double unbeaten, while setting a new European record of 51 games in a row without defeat across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is named on the nine-man shortlist for Best Coach which also includes Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich are part of a five-team shortlist contesting the Best Women’s Club.

Last year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards attracted a record-breaking 70 million votes from more than 225 countries and territories, reaffirming its global reach and impact.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland won the Best Men's Player award last year. — Supplied photo

Fans have until December 10 to vote for their favourites online at vote.globesoccer.com, with the final winners determined by a combination of fan votes and the Globe Soccer Jury, made up of legendary names such as Marcello Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

“We are very excited for the 15th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which has evolved from being one of the leading events in the UAE sporting calendar into a major highlight on the global football calendar," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. "The 19th Dubai International Sports Conference coupled with the awards ceremony play a pivotal role in uniting the game’s most influential figures and fostering the development of the sport globally. We look forward to recognising the achievements of players, coaches and international decision makers in Dubai this December.” In a heartwarming initiative, an online auction in December will see one lucky bidder become the recipient of an exclusive Golden Ticket to this year’s Beyond Developments Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. All proceeds raised from the auction will go directly to the Al Jalila Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation transforming lives through medical research, education and treatment in the UAE. ALSO READ: Dubai: Real Madrid legends visit world's first-ever football theme park Diego Forlan, Uruguay's 2010 Fifa World Cup hero, loses on tennis debut