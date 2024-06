Romania sink error-prone Ukraine to end long drought at Euros

Romania's Radu Dragusin, Razvan Marin, Nicolae Stanciu and Andrei Ratiu celebrate after winning the match 3-0. — AFP

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 7:19 PM

Romania won at a major international tournament for the first time in 24 years on Monday as they beat Ukraine 3-0 at Euro 2024, helped by two errors from goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Captain Nicolae Stanciu's magnificent long-range strike gave Romania, backed by the vast majority of the Munich crowd, a first-half lead in their Group E opener.

Razvan Marin's shot from distance then skipped under Lunin as Romania turned the screw with two more goals before the hour, Denis Dragus tapping home the third.

It was a disastrous start to the campaign for Ukraine, who must quickly regroup with games to follow against Slovakia and Belgium.

Ukraine players emerged onto the pitch with Ukrainian flags draped over their shoulders in the country's first game at a major tournament since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

They missed out on qualifying for the World Cup two years ago but secured a fourth successive appearance at the Euros, despite the backdrop of the largest European conflict since World War II.

Three years ago Ukraine reached the quarterfinals under Andriy Shevchenko. But a lot has changed since for a country ravaged by war, with his former striker partner Serhiy Rebrov now in charge.

Rebrov confided that simply taking part in Germany, where more than a million Ukrainians have found refuge, is an important step for the nation.

He said he had received countless messages from people back home, including those fighting on the front line, and that it was up to his team to "show the spirit" of Ukraine in troubled times.

Romania advanced through qualifying unbeaten but had not won in four games this year ahead of their return to the big stage after missing out on Euro 2020.

Their last and only previous win at the tournament came when they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2000.

Ukraine probed early on a warm afternoon at the Allianz Arena without success and paid the price for inviting pressure on themselves that led to a misplaced clearance from Lunin.

The Real Madrid stopper played the ball straight to Dennis Man, who slid a pass across for Stanciu to rifle a sensational 20-yard strike into the top corner.

Lunin was immediately consoled by Oleksandr Zinchenko, but he was nearly beaten again minutes later by Stanciu, this time directly from a corner.