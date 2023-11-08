Robbers break into Neymar's partner's home, hold her parents hostage

The competition had four different divisions and attracted a field of 50 promising youngsters
Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar 's partner and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar’s baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account.
Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo's metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbour of Biancardi's parents, has been apprehended.
News outlet R7 reported that the trio had insistently asked after the whereabouts of Biancardi and her baby girl. Biancardi said on Instagram that she and her daughter had no longer been living at the house.
Online news outlet G1 reported that Biancardi's parents were bound and gagged, and that the assailants made off with luxury purses, watches and jewelry. Security camera footage revealed that the escape car was owned by a neighbor, who told authorities that he had loaned it to his son. The 20-year-old was soon found and confessed to the robbery, G1 reported.
“Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found,” Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.
