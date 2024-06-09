Rice says Euro 2024 hopefuls England have 'work to do' after Iceland defeat

Iceland's Kolbeinn Finnsson fouls England's Bukayo Saka during the match. — Reuters

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 7:22 PM

Declan Rice says "there is work to be done" if England are to go far at Euro 2024 after a shock defeat to lowly Iceland in their final game before the tournament starts.

What was supposed to be a relatively straightforward friendly instead ended in an alarming 1-0 loss to a nation ranked 72nd in the world, who will not be in Germany.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson gave Iceland a shock early lead at Wembley and Gareth Southgate's lacklustre England could not find a response.

Swathes of supporters left before full-time, with some of those still at the stadium jeering the home team at the final whistle.

England's campaign kicks off against Group C rivals Serbia next Sunday and Rice knows improvements are required for the Euro 2020 runners-up, who have not won a major trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

"There's work to be done," said the Arsenal midfielder, 25.

"When you have that much of the ball, have a couple of clear-cut chances, and get beaten 1-0 at home just before the Euros it isn't ideal."

Despite the unexpected setback, Rice believes England can still take some positives from their display.

"There were a lot of promising performances, we played with a good tempo, always tried to play forward. We have to be a little bit more savvy," he told englandfootball.com.

"It's not ideal we lost but there are good learning curves we can build on as a team."

Anthony Gordon, who played on the left side of England's attack, said fans should not be concerned despite the disappointing result.