Real manager Ancelotti praises team's attitude in 3-3 draw at Rayo

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior vies for the ball with Rayo Vallecano's Abdul Mumin. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lamented his side's defensive mistakes and missed opportunities in their 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, but said he was not worried about the result, praising his players' effort.

Despite acknowledging the lack of focus in defence, Ancelotti said he saw plenty of positives from his side who he believes are moving in the right direction.

Real missed the chance to move above leaders Barcelona in La Liga as they stay second on 37 points from 17 matches, one behind the Catalans who host Leganes on Sunday when Atletico, in third place on 35 from 16 games, welcome Getafe.

"It was a complete game, which also included many errors, but I thought we didn't suffer as much as the final result would suggest," Ancelotti told a press conference on Saturday.

"I was much more worried about those draws against Mallorca and Las Palmas... Now we have the attitude and commitment of last year and that is promising.

"I look ahead and I see a 2025 that is very positive, although I could be wrong. It's very good, with the players showing a lot of desire and enthusiasm.

"We're in the hunt for everything we're playing for. We're doing well, despite the many difficulties we've had due to injuries. Today we started without a lot of first-team players, up to seven. When they all come back, the team will be much better."

Defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will be sidelined for several months with ACL tears suffered early in the season while David Alaba is still to return from the same injury, sustained last year. Forward Kylian Mbappe, fullback Ferland Mendy and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga have short-term injuries.