Real Madrid didn't deserve to win at Sociedad, says Ancelotti

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 2:29 PM

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side were not dominant enough to deserve a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad secured with second-half penalties by Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

However, Ancelotti praised his players' resilience and was proud of how they were able to endure the home side's pressure and claim three valuable points.

"It was a complicated match. We didn't deserve to win, because Real Sociedad pushed us really hard," he told a press conference.

"We held on and suffered, showed character and a lot of commitment. I value that a lot because it's not easy to find commitment in a team with so much talent and quality and today we did it.

"I leave very satisfied and then we have to be self-critical in order to improve. It's a great opportunity for us to assess what we didn't do well, but with three more points in the table."

Real remain second but now have 11 points, one behind Barcelona who visit fifth-placed Girona on Sunday.

Ancelotti acknowledged his side were struggling with fatigue and poor form, but said it was to be expected due to a busy calendar and coming off the back of the international break.