Ratcliffe becomes minority shareholder of Manchester United

Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe has become a minority shareholder in Manchester United, buying a 25 per cent stake at a price of $33 per share, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani was also looking to buy the club but dropped out of the bidding process, saying he would not be raising his $6 billion offer, leaving the British billionaire to strike a deal with the owners, the Glazer family.
ALSO READ:
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout
Sanju Samson's maiden ODI ton takes visitors to 76-run victory in the third and deciding match