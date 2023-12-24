Ratcliffe becomes minority shareholder of Manchester United

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 8:26 PM

Ineos Chief Executive Jim Ratcliffe has become a minority shareholder in Manchester United, buying a 25 per cent stake at a price of $33 per share, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani was also looking to buy the club but dropped out of the bidding process, saying he would not be raising his $6 billion offer, leaving the British billionaire to strike a deal with the owners, the Glazer family.

