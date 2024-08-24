E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Premier League: Manchester United lose to Brighton

Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Brighton's Pedro (left) celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Brighton's Pedro (left) celebrates after scoring against Manchester United on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 6:08 PM

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late winner in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma received the ball on the left flank before his cross went through United's defence and into the six-yard box where Danny Welbeck stuck a leg out to score against his former club.


Amad Diallo drew United level at the hour mark when he was put through on goal and the 22-year-old cut inside his marker before shooting, with the ball being deflected past keeper Jason Steele and into the net.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Brighton's pressure paid off when Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United's defenders to an unmarked Pedro who headed home to give them their second win of the season.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports