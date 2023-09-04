Police investigating alleged assault on Man United legend Roy Keane

Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
An alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane after Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.
British media reported that Manchester United legend Keane, 52, was assaulted by a fan during an altercation. In videos that circulated on social media following the incident, Keane's fellow pundit Micah Richards could be seen confronting a man.
"We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media," a spokesperson for Sky Sports said on their website.
"In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to diffuse a situation," the Sky statement said referring to the former Manchester City defender who worked at the game with Keane.
Arsenal added that they were aware of the incident.
"The Metropolitan Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and we are fully cooperating with their enquiries," a spokesperson for Arsenal said.
The Gunners fought back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory over rivals United in the Premier League fixture.
ALSO READ:
Roeterdink, Der Tol, Natali, and Castell win annual Ladies Christmas Texas Scramble
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his five-year term golf scholarship at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in the US
Hosts to field several unfamiliar faces for the three Twenty20 Internationals that get under way at Kingsmead on Sunday
Chasing 137 to win on a treacherous track at Mirpur the tourists rode on unbeaten knocks from Glenn Phillips' and Mitchell Santner to prevail
Eight teams are participating in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 17
Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2
Reigning Premier League champions go to Luton on Sunday and will be out to avoid going five games without a win
Team Abu Dhabi focus switches to Sharjah as Torrente aims for big finish to F1H2O season