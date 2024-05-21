Pochettino leaves Chelsea by mutual consent after one season in charge

Pogacar says his current form feels good enough to carry him to a rare cycling double as he chases victory in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France
Mauricio Pochettino has left his job as Chelsea manager by mutual consent after one season in charge, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season," sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said in a statement.
"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."
Pochettino joined Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season when he replaced interim manager Frank Lampard as the club's new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital looked to freshen things up at Stamford Bridge after finishing 12th in the previous campaign.
Although Chelsea started the season poorly and found themselves in the bottom half of the standings despite spending more than any club in Europe, Pochettino managed to guide the London club to sixth in the Premier League standings.
Speculation had been rife that the former Paris St Germain and Tottenham Hotspur boss would be gone after just one year in charge but Pochettino remained tight-lipped about his future when asked after their final game of the season on Sunday.
"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history," Pochettino said on Tuesday.
"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."
ALSO READ:
Pogacar says his current form feels good enough to carry him to a rare cycling double as he chases victory in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France
The American birdies the 18th for a one-shot victory over LIV Golf's DeChambeau to reach a career-best second spot in the world rankings
Pogacar took his fourth stage victory to go around 6min 41sec clear with six stages remaining
Usyk is the first boxer to become undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999
Rematch on the cards after judges make Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in almost 25 years
The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf
Defending champion Chennai eliminated after losing Chinnaswamy Stadium thriller 27 runs as Bengaluru reach knockout stage of tournament for a ninth time
The world number one sounded out a warning to her rivals ahead of this month's French Open where she is a three-time champion