Nuno stays grounded after high-flying Forest's sixth successive win

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood celebrates scoring their second goal with Morgan Gibbs-White and Neco Williams. — Reuters

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is not getting carried away by Nottingham Forest’s eye-catching form that has seen them enter the Premier League title race following a sixth victory in a row, away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Forest’s 3-0 success was not without alarm but their joint-biggest win of the season, which included an ninth clean sheet, leaves them six points behind league leaders Liverpool, whom they host next week.

The visitors had goalkeeper Matz Sels to thank in the first half and the clinical nature of their performance saw them score with each of their three shots on target.

Chris Wood scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season as Morgan Gibbs-White and substitute Taiwo Awoniyi were also on target for the visitors.

"It feels good. We work very hard to achieve what we have," Nuno told Sky Sports. "Today was a tough game. Wolves had chances and Matz Sels was amazing to keep us in the game. I'm really proud of the work ethic of the players and the desire to go in front and score.

"It's a very tough competition. We are always going to face tough opponents. We need to stay humble. We haven't achieved anything yet, we need to work until the end and this can lead us to good moments."

The Portuguese coach said he was keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his side’s form that has seen them claim 40 points from 20 games, matching Leicester City’s haul at the same stage of the 2015/16 season when they became shock Premier League winners.

"My ambition is always the same," he said. "As coaching staff we have this natural ambition of improving the players, this is what we are obsessed with.

"If we improve the players than the team will improve and if the team improves than the club will improve and the city will be happy."