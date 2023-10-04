Neymar scores his first goal in fifth appearance for Al Hilal

Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round
Neymar scored his first goal in his fifth appearance for Al Hilal on Tuesday as the Saudi Arabian club beat Nassaji Mazandaran 3-0 in Tehran on a calmer day in the Asian Champions League.
Just 24 hours after another Saudi team, Al-Ittihad, left Iran without taking the field against Sepahan, four-time continental champion Al-Hilal was too strong for the Iranian hosts at the Azadi Stadium.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, signed from English Premier League team Fulham in the summer, opened the scoring after 10 minutes.
The former Barcelona superstar, who moved to Riyadh from Paris Saint-Germain in August, silenced the crowd two minutes before the hour as he shot home from the edge of the area. Saleh Al-Shehri added a third in added time.
The win puts Al Hilal top of Group D with four points.
The 10 group winners and the six best-performing second-place teams will progress to the second round.
Fellow Saudi Arabian team Al-Fayha defeated Pakhtakor 2-0 in Group A with Abdelhamid Sabiri of Morocco scoring both goals.
Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos bounced back from an opening game defeat to win 1-0 at China’s Shandong Taishan, while South Korean champions and two-time continental winners Ulsan Hyundai lost 1-0 at Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale.
The hosts came out firing on all cylinders in the first T20 to thrash the visitors by a huge nine-wicket margin for the first time in history on Friday
'The Professor' was the first person to win the FIFA World Cup as both a manager and as a player
The Spaniard needed a medical timeout during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson leaving his Australian Open hopes in jeopardy
The 37-year-old retired as Australia's fifth most prolific run-scorer of all time in Test match cricket
The weekly event at Jumeirah Golf Estates kicks off the New Year in style
The 16th edition of the event sponsored by Emaar takes place at Dubai International Endurance City on Saturday
Dazzling performances by jockeys at Meydan as Dobbs delivers San Donato from hopeless position to take out the Zabeel Mile