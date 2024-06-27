Newcomers Georgia stun Portugal 2-0 to advance at Euro 2024

The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
Georgia are through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Portugal, a historic triumph in the former Soviet Republic's first appearance at a major international tournament.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a shock lead against a second-string Portugal team with just over a minute on the clock in Gelsenkirchen.
Georges Mikautadze then ensured Georgia would claim the biggest football victory in the Black Sea nation's history with a 57th-minute penalty.
Willy Sagnol's team qualify from Group F as one of the four best third-placed finishers after their first ever European Championship win, which set up a daunting clash with red-hot Spain on Sunday.
Portugal had already qualified for the next round as group winners and coach Roberto Martinez made eight changes from the team which swept Turkey aside to guarantee first place last weekend.
However, his team were on top for most of the match and looked likely to equalise before Antonio Silva, who gave the ball away for the first goal, was harshly penalised for light contact with Luka Lochoshvili to give away the decisive penalty.
Regardless Portugal will face Slovenia on Monday and, saving any injuries, Martinez will have a mostly rested first XI to call upon.
Kvaratskhelia was the beneficiary of Silva sloppily giving away possession to Mikautadze, who after scoring in both of Georgia's previous matches with Turkey and the Czech Republic turned provider.
Mikautadze gave a perfectly-weighted pass to Kvaratskhelia who burst through on goal from his preferred position in the inside-right channel and stroked home a precision finish.
It was unfamiliarly clinical finishing from Georgia who would have come into Wednesday's match with more than one point had they made the most of their chances.
From there, Sagnol's team were content to sit back and protect their slender lead as Portugal sent forward waves of attack against a packed defence.
First Ronaldo smashed a free-kick straight at Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 17th minute before he was booked just before the half-hour mark for dissent after what he thought was a foul from Lochoshvili.
Francisco Conceicao hit the side netting while Ronaldo protested to referee Sandro Scherer and moments later Joao Felix fizzed a long-range shot just wide.
Ronaldo's frustrations continued almost immediately after half-time when looked certain to score from a corner only for Lasha Dvali to unwittingly save the day with his back.
Kvaratskhelia then wasted a great chance to double his team's lead before Mikautadze, who has been Georgia's best player in the tournament, stroked in his third goal in as many games from the penalty spot.
Georgia then closed ranks and made rare, but dangerous forays into Portugal's defensive third, holding out for the win to the joy of their supporters.
Meanwhile, Turkey held off a spirited comeback from the Czech Republic and scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 triumph on Wednesday that confirmed second place in Euro 2024 Group F and booked a last-16 clash with Austria.
The Czechs needed a win to stand any chance of advancing but the 20th-minute dismissal of attacking midfielder Antonin Barak put a major dent in their plans
Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu's 50th-minute strike made matters even worse but Tomas Soucek's equaliser 16 minutes later offered the Czechs hope.
Turkey, however, secured victory with a stoppage-time strike from Cenk Tosun.
ALSO READ:
The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
Brazil will be the first South American team to join the SailGP league
Kane has also thrown his support behind Gareth Southgate amid criticism coming the way of the England manager
The championship will be held in the UAE capital for the third consecutive year
Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen took his seventh win in 10 races at Spanish Grand Prix
TV ratings must surely show a rise when he is around - with him transcending all ages and demographic
Verstappen wins in Spain for third year in a row
Alvarez collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute and limped off the pitch in tears