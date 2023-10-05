Newcastle beat PSG 4-1 in first Champions League home game for 20 years

Newcastle United's Dan Burn (2R) is mobbed by teammates after scoring the team's second goal. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:19 AM

Newcastle United enjoyed a dream return to the Champions League at St James' Park as Paris Saint-Germain were humbled in a 4-1 victory for the Magpies on Wednesday.

Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored the goals as Newcastle made their first home game in Europe's elite competition for 20 years a night to remember.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres's strike earned Barcelona a tense 1-0 win at Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday in coach Xavi Hernandez's 100th game in charge.

Barcelona have been eliminated in the opening stage in the past two editions but this hard-fought triumph on the road puts them in a strong position as Group H leaders to avoid a third consecutive strike-out.

Xavi said the trip to the north of Portugal would be the hardest group game and his team had to dig deep, surviving a penalty which was cancelled after a VAR review and an offside goal in the gripping final stages.

Barca midfielder Gavi was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card as the Catalans clung on desperately to secure victory.

Xavi selected youngster Lamine Yamal on the right wing, making him the youngest starter in Champions League history at 16 years and 83 days.

The teenager showed some bright sparks in the first half but largely Porto were on top, cutting through a Barcelona midfield shorn of the injured Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.