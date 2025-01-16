Napoli's clash with Atalanta overshadows traditional Serie A heavyweight showdown

Napoli's Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. — AFP

The battle for the Serie A title brings two of the three main contenders face-to-face this weekend when leaders Napoli play Atalanta, topping the bill over AC Milan's trip to Juventus.

It is not often that a Juventus and Milan clash gets overshadowed, but with both sides already out of the Scudetto running, their meeting on Saturday will play second fiddle to events in Bergamo later the same evening.

Atalanta's 11-game winning streak may have come to an end, with three consecutive draws slowing their pace, but they are still very much in the title hunt, in third place and four points off top spot.

Defeat at home to Napoli would leave Atalanta with a lot of ground to make up, but they will have been boosted by coming from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with Juventus on Tuesday to stretch their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

Napoli lost top spot after defeat to Lazio in December, but five wins on the bounce has brought Antonio Conte's side back to the summit.

The imminent departure of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, set to join Paris St Germain, will be seen by many as a huge body blow to their title chances, but Napoli have not suffered when without the Georgian winger.

Kvaratskhelia missed three of those last five games with injury, but Napoli have marched on regardless, while David Neres has begun to prove his worth to the manager.

The Brazilian winger, who arrived in August, was reduced to mere cameo appearances for much of the season, with Conte unwilling to play both Neres and Kvaratskhelia in his front three.

Neres has now well and truly broken into the side, starting the last five games, and while Kvaratskhelia was a massive part of Napoli's Scudetto win two seasons ago, Conte will feel this team is now strong enough to survive his loss.