E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Napoli stunned 3-0 by Verona in Serie A opener

Star midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an injury after he collided with an opposing player

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Hellas Verona players celebrate a goal. — X
Hellas Verona players celebrate a goal. — X

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 11:06 PM

Napoli's Serie A season kicked off in disastrous fashion on Sunday when they were overwhelmed 3-0 at Hellas Verona and lost star midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he collided with an opposing player.

Antonio Conte, in his first league match in charge of the 2023 champions, was forced to take off Kvaratskhelia just before half-time when the Georgian looked uncomfortable following the collision.


Napoli's problems continued after the break when Dailon Livramento got in front of the defence after five minutes and slotted in a cross from close range to give the hosts the lead.

The nightmare continued for Napoli after 75 minutes when Daniel Mosquera received a through ball and calmly slotted it home to double Verona's lead.


In stoppage time, Verona scored a third goal as Napoli's defence faltered, allowing Mosquera to tap in a close-range pass and complete his brace.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports