Messi still a doubt for Copa America quarterfinal

Messi, who suffered a right hamstring injury in the match against Chile, did not play in the final group game against Peru

By Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi during a training session. — Reuters
Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:14 AM

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is still a doubt for the Copa America quarterfinal against Ecuador on Thursday (Friday 5 am UAE Time) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Messi, who suffered a right hamstring injury in the match against Chile, did not play in the final group game against Peru, which Scaloni also missed after being given a one-match ban by CONMEBOL.


"We will wait a few hours and make a decision. Another day is always better. We'll decide on the basis of the response we get today," Scaloni told a press conference after Messi was seen training with the team.

"We'll try to get him to play and if he doesn't, we'll try to find the best thing for the team. I'm going to talk to him today, I think it's fair that he takes his time and trains as much as he can."


Defending champions Argentina are bidding to win a record 16th Copa America. They will be up against a skilful Ecuador who secured their place in the quarterfinals by finishing second in Group B following a 0-0 draw with Mexico.

"Ecuador are a well-drilled side with good players and a good coach. They are one of the best teams in the Copa America. They have a real chance of challenging for the title," Scaloni said.

The Argentine coach added that the continental showpiece had proved to be a top-level tournament and there were no favourites to win the crown.

"Anyone can easily reach the final and compete with the best in the world. Yesterday's game between Colombia and Brazil was of a very high standard. Uruguay are also doing very well, not surprisingly," he said.


