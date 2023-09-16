Manager ten Hag unsure if Sancho will play for Manchester United again

Klopp urges fans to rally behind his Reds for big weekend clash with Arsenal after criticising Anfield atmosphere
Liverpool boss tells supporters to give their ticket to someone else if they are 'not in the right shape'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he does not know whether Jadon Sancho will play for the club again amid the forward's exile from the first-team over a disciplinary issue.
Sancho, 23, is training away from United's first-team after saying in a now-deleted statement on social media that he had been made a "scapegoat" following his omission from the squad for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sept. 3.
Ten Hag stated at the time that Sancho had been left out because of his poor performance in training.
Speaking at a news conference on Friday before United host Brighton & Hove Albion, the Dutch coach did not confirm if Sancho remains a part of his long-term plans at the club.
"I don't know," Ten Hag said when asked whether Sancho will play for United again. "He is not available, so in this moment, he is not important, because he can't contribute.
"(The decision) is not about me. This is in favour of the team ... I don't think about that (Sancho's social media post) and I don't talk about that, because I have to win a game
"The players who are there and available deserve me. I have to guide them, I have to prepare them. I only focus on the players who are available."
United are 11th in the Premier League standings, three points behind sixth-placed Brighton before Saturday's game at Old Trafford.
ALSO READ:
Liverpool boss tells supporters to give their ticket to someone else if they are 'not in the right shape'
The score was the second-highest by a Bangladesh batsman in one-day internationals behind Litton Das’s 174 against Zimbabwe
City are hoping to become the fourth English club to win the Club World Cup after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea
FIGME, whose mantra is Live, Laugh and Golf, promotes camaraderie, fellowship and sportsmanship through the platform of golf, says its Chairman Ramon Navea
Teenager bounces back from disappointing round to finish strongly with birdie rush at Al Hamra Golf Club
Harrington will be in Dubai in January and I predict another big year for the ageless Irishman
Federation sending squads for next week’s GCC Golf Championships in Oman