Man United slump deepens, but still no Amorim U-turn on Rashford

Manchester United's woeful form continued on Thursday with manager Ruben Amorim still opting to leave forward Marcus Rashford out of his plans.

Rashford did not feature in United's 2-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers, the fourth game in succession the 27-year-old did not make the squad.

He was initially left out after stating that he wanted a new challenge, and Amorim suggested after the Wolves loss that the England international is still not part of his plans.

"It's always the same reason it's going to be. We have to be the same professionals, the same guys, winning or losing. Losing, I have to be stronger. I will continue with my idea until the end," Amorim said.

Asked if Rashford had shown the reaction he requires to re-instate him in his plans, Amorim added: "If he's not here, you can make your mind up."

United have now lost four of their last five Premier League games and they were hindered at Molineux as captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off two minutes after halftime for a second booking when the score was 0-0.

In truth, even with Fernandes on the pitch, United hardly looked potent and they rarely troubled the Wolves defence.

The way they fell behind was almost comical as Matheus Cunha's 58th minute corner left United goalkeeper Andre Onana embarrassed as it curled over his head and into the net.

Amorim stopped short of criticising Fernandes or Onana, saying his keeper had been impeded.