Man City's Ortega receives first Germany call-up

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has been called up by Germany for the first time, after coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday named his Nations League squad.

Germany's number one goalkeeper, Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, is still out with a serious knee injury.

Borussia Dortmund midfield duo Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha have also been recalled to the squad.

Brandt has not played for Germany since November last year while Nmecha received his one international cap under former coach Hansi Flick in March 2023.

Germany host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on November 16 and play away against Hungary in Budapest three days later.

The Germans have already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals with three wins and a draw this campaign, leaving them five points clear of the Netherlands and Hungary in Group A3.

"After reaching the quarter-finals early, we want to win our Nations League group - if possible in front of our fans at the home game in Freiburg," Nagelsmann said on Thursday.

In addition to Ter Stegen, Nagelsmann is also missing several other players due to injury.

West Ham forward Niclas Fuellkrug, Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic and winger Leroy Sane, Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton and RB Leipzig's David Raum are all absent.

"We have a strong squad, even if we have to restructure in some positions due to injuries," added Nagelsmann.

"Leroy Sane needs more match practice and rhythm after his break. Felix Nmecha has stabilised at BVB and, like Julian Brandt, is back after recent good performances."