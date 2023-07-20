UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Man City star Riyad Mahrez set to join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi Pro League

The Algerian player is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million)

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. — Reuters
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League. — Reuters

By AP

Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM

Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM

Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Manchester City winger was not included on Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the team’s preseason tour of Japan and South Korea amid reports he is joining Al-Ahli in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds ($38.7 million).

Mahrez was given permission not to go on the tour provided City received a bid that met its valuation of the Algeria international, who joined the club from Leicester in 2018.

City hasn’t officially confirmed the agreement of a deal for Mahrez with Al-Ahli, a Jeddah-based team which has this offseason signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and striker Roberto Firmino following the end of his deal at Liverpool.

A slew of other top soccer stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, have moved to Saudi Arabia's Pro League this off-season as the gulf country embarks on an attempt to raise the profile of its league.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports