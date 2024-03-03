Look: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in UAE ahead of Al Nassr's match against Al Ain club

Published: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 9:08 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Mar 2024, 9:31 PM

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr teammates arrived in the UAE on Sunday for the Saudi Arabian club's Asian Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Al Ain Football Club.

The match will be played at the state-of-the-art Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Monday. It will begin from 8 pm UAE time.

This will be Ronaldo's first official match in the UAE for Al Nassr.

The sportsman will be returning from suspension on Monday to try and save Al Nassr’s season and guide the Saudi Arabian team closer to a first ever Asian Champions League title.

The continental competition offers Al Nassr the best chance of silverware this season and the team makes the short trip to take on Al Ain, winner in 2003, in the first leg of the quarterfinal.

On Tuesday, there is an all-Saudi Arabia clash as Al-Hilal, with a record four continental titles, takes on Al-Ittihad, champion in 2004 and 2005.

