Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in League Cup quarters

The quarterfinal ties will be played in the week of Dec. 18

By Reuters

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez applauds fans. — Reuters
Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 1:06 AM

Nine-times winners Liverpool will play West Ham United at home in the League Cup quarter-finals after the Reds knocked out Bournemouth and the Hammers eliminated Arsenal in last-16 matches on Wednesday.

The quarter-final draw also pitted Newcastle, who dispatched defending champions Manchester United, against Chelsea, while Everton will play Fulham.

There is guaranteed to be an EFL club in the semis with League One Port Vale taking on Championship side Middlesbrough.

The quarterfinal ties will be played in the week of Dec. 18.

Draw:

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham United


