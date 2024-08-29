Liverpool sign Italy international Chiesa from Juventus

Participants in the tournament competed in volleyball, basketball and handball matches
Liverpool have signed Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a long-term contract, the two clubs said on Thursday.
Juventus said the deal was worth 12 million euros ($13.30 million) plus 3 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Serie A club was set to expire in 2025.
Chiesa suffered a serious knee injury in 2022 that sidelined him for 10 months, but he bounced back and last season scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 37 appearances for Juventus across all competitions.
The winger, who can also play through the centre, scored 32 goals in 131 matches over four seasons at Juventus. He initially joined the Turin-based side on loan from Fiorentina in 2020.
"I'm so happy to be a Liverpool player," Chiesa said in a statement. "When (sporting director) Richard Hughes called me and he said, 'Do you want to join Liverpool?' – and the coach (Arne Slot) called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans."
Chiesa missed Juve's two opening league games after falling out of favour with new manager Thiago Motta. His arrival at Anfield adds to Slot's already impressive options up front, with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez already at his disposal.
“It's a dream that has become a reality," Chiesa said in a video on Instagram. "When I hear the word Liverpool I think of trophies, victories and the great nights in the Champions League at Anfield.
"It's really emotional for me. I can't wait to hear all of the 60,000 fans singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone.' I will give everything for this shirt and the fans. Forza Liverpool.”
Chiesa has scored seven goals in 51 caps for Italy. He was a part of their Euro 2020 title winning side and also played in the European Championship this year.
He is Liverpool's second signing of the close-season after they agreed a reported 30 million pounds ($39.46 million) deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the Georgian is set to join the squad ahead of next season.
