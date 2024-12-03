Liverpool players prepared to 'go to war' for each other, says Van Dijk

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Caoimhin Kelleher after the match against Manchester City. — Reuters

Virgil van Dijk says much of Liverpool's phenomenal success this season is down to the players' willingness to "go to war" for each other.

Arne Slot's team have 18 wins in their 20 matches in all competitions and the captain believes the mentality within the squad is a crucial factor, just months after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Table-topping Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear of the champions in the Premier League and they are nine points ahead of their nearest challengers, Arsenal and Chelsea.

"I think it was always going to be difficult to replace Jurgen for everything he did for us, as players and for the club, but he (Slot) has come in, done it his own way," said Van Dijk.

"Together with the staff he started working and making sure we have the quality to improve and win games.

"But he makes sure we keep working, are not satisfied, focus on what is ahead of us next and keep improving."

The Dutch international said former Feyenoord boss Slot had hit the ground running.

"He has come in and done very well so far and he has, in my opinion, inherited a very good squad not only as football players but as human beings -- guys who will go to war for each other," said the defender.

"(He has done) a lot of tactical work but at the end of the day it is about how much we want it as players."

Liverpool have won the English top flight just once since 1990 -- in 2020 -- and Van Dijk urged caution.