Leicester City vs Chelsea in Premier League: Coach Enzo Maresca returns to face former club

Photo: AFP file

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca returns to face his former employers Leicester City in an intriguing clash in the Premier League today.

Italian Maresca managed Leicester City for one season where he helped the club secure promotion back to the Premier League. He had joined the Foxes in June last year after they club were relegated to the Championship.

The 44-year-old masterminded Leicester's title win in the Championship which saw the 2015-16 Premier League winners return to the top flight.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.