Legendary England footballer Trevor Francis dies of heart attack

Former England forward Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69 after suffering a heart attack, his family said on Monday.
Francis started his playing career at Birmingham City in 1970 before spells at several clubs including Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Sheffield Wednesday.
Francis became Britain's first one million pound ($1.28 million) player in 1979 when he moved from Birmingham to Forest, scoring the winner in the European Cup final against Malmo.
"Trevor Francis has died at the age of 69. He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning," a statement from his family released to British media said.
"On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset. He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."
Francis also managed Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.
"Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn the passing of two-time European Cup winner, Trevor Francis," the Premier League club said.
"A true Forest legend who will never be forgotten."
