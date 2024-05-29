Koeman picks De Jong and Depay for Euro 2024

Barcelona's Dutch star Frenkie de Jong. — Reuters

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 8:46 PM

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman will gamble on the fitness of key midfielder Frenkie de Jong and forward Memphis Depay after including the duo in his final 26-man selection for the European Championship in Germany on Wednesday.

Both have been struggling with injuries of late but with Uefa having extended squad sizes from 23 to 26 players for the June 14-July 14 finals, it is a risk worth taking for Koeman as he seeks to win a first continental title for the side since 1988, a tournament he played in.

"Frenkie will report for the team on Saturday, but things are going well. The first group match (against Poland in Hamburg on June 16) is feasible (for him to play)," Koeman told reporters.

"We have had a troubled cycle with many injuries. You make choices and sometimes they are difficult."

There is no place for the uncapped left-back Ian Maatsen, who will feature for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and had been expected to be part of the squad.

"It took some thinking, what was the best moment? He will play the Champions League final on Saturday. He's disappointed, that's normal," Koeman said.

Netherlands squad: Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Fleken (Brentford, England), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion, England) Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City, England), Daley Blind (Girona FC, Spain), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan, Italy), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan, Italy), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jeremy Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, England) Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona, Spain), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool, England), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta, Italy), Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan, Italy), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig, Germany), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq, Saudi Arabia)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Brian Brobbey (Ajax Amsterdam), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool, England), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Wout Weghorst (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany).