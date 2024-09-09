Kane draws inspiration from Ronaldo as he prepares to win 100th England cap

England's Jack Grealish with Harry Kane during a training session. — Reuters

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:28 PM

England captain Harry Kane has drawn inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's sporting longevity ahead of his 100th cap against Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who has scored 66 goals in 99 international appearances since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men's centurion since Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

Kane, who will become the 10th player to win 100 caps for England, referenced Ronaldo after the 39-year-old Portugal captain scored his 901st career goal to help his side beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League on Sunday.

"I feel in really good shape, both physically and mentally, at a peak in my career. Watching other players, Ronaldo scoring his 901st goal, seeing him compete at 39 years old inspires me to play for as long as possible," Kane told reporters on Monday.

"I love this game, I love representing England more than anything and I don't want it to end any time soon. For me, personally, now it's about continuing to improve and being consistent both in an England shirt and at club level.

"I'm hungry for more. I'm determined to keep pushing the boundaries."

The FA will pay tribute to Kane before the Nations League B Group 2 Finland fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap.

"It is really special. I always say it is sometimes hard to sink in when you are playing. I spoke previously about that with the goalscoring record, but this one I am extremely proud of," Kane said.

"It is something I am really excited for, my family will be there to enjoy the moment as well and it is a moment I am sure when I am retired I will look back on."

England interim manager Lee Carsley, meanwhile, said he was enjoying his time with the squad.

Carsley, who has managed the country's Under-21s since 2021 and led them to the European title last year, will oversee two senior games this month with a view to staying on through the autumn as England search for a full-time successor to Gareth Southgate.