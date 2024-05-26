'It's unbelievable': Al Ain fans in shock and awe as celebrations continue after UAE team lifts AFC trophy

Polish world No 1 springs to Nadal's defence after the14-times French Open champion was handed a tough first-round draw against fourth seed Zverev
Emotions ran high as Al Ain football club emerged the Asian Champions League winners after an overwhelming victory of 5-1 over Japan's Yokohama F Marinos.
The night was electrifying, the stadium reverberating with home team fans chanting and egging them towards victory. After the final whistle blew, fans spilled out onto the streets to celebrate their long-awaited triumph.
"It's unbelievable. I'm still trying to accept that we won the Asian Champions League," said Rashed AlShamsi during the rapturous celebration.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Rashed said, "Even though we had lost the first leg, the atmosphere was electrifying. From the first minute, the audience's energy made it feel like Al Ain was destined to win."
The Asian Champions League title signifies 'hope' for many Al Ain fans as it comes 21 years after the last time they got their trophy, marking this as their second. According to the fans, it was an "emotional" tournament with more life than any other; after Al Ain's win against Ronaldo's Al Nassr and a post-storm knockout against Saudi's Al Hilal "everything seemed to be possible". Al Ain lost two Asian Champions League finals in 2005 and 2016, but this time, the fans and the team "weren't ready to lose their third."
Emiratis from across the UAE poured into the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to support and root for the football club, making it a houseful event. Many were seen hugging, cheering, jumping, and celebrating after every goal.
Khaleej Times spoke to more fans after the historic win.
"This is my childhood team, and attending today's match and winning the AFC feels fantastic!" said Eisa Ibrahim.
"I had high expectations of winning, but I never anticipated a win with such a huge margin; the fans and the audience were amazing, and every second on the pitch was more exciting than the other."
Amidst slogans, loud cheering and blaring music, Ghaith Al Nuaimi was ecstatic. "I am really happy that we finally got what was ours after 21 years. We lost it twice in 2016 and 2005 but knew we wouldn't lose it again.
"This tournament was emotional from the start, and it gained momentum once we beat Al Nassr and Hilal- which showed us that anything is possible, and now we won the Asian Champions League. This win means there is hope to win international leagues," said Ghaith.
More than just claiming the prestigious continental title, this 6-3 aggregate win represented hope, validation, and the potential for even greater achievements. The excitement and expectations are building around Al Ain's Fifa Club World Cup qualification.
Eisa said, "I feel very optimistic about winning the Fifa Club World Cup, too; we are playing great football, and the experience we got from the amazing journey through the Asian Cup performance makes me optimistic about being a strong contender in the Club World Cup."
"Previously, we finished as runners-up. The upcoming edition will be even more challenging with 32 teams, but I have full confidence in my team. I believe they will accomplish something that will make Al Ain fans and the entire UAE proud." said Rashed.
"The Club World Cup isn't easy, but that's what makes us a better team. It is dealing with all of these challenges, and we are excited as ever to take part in the World Cup and to rally behind our team," said Ghaith.
