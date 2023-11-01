Israel football team to play Euro 2024 qualifying games in Hungary amid Gaza conflict

Fans of both sporting greats flood the comments of the video, pointing out the stars' camaraderie and humble natures
The Israel men’s football team will play two European Championship qualifying “home” games in Hungary at a stadium near the home village of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The Israel-Hamas war has left the national team two games behind schedule in a three-way race with Switzerland and Romania to advance as the top two in the Group I standings.
Israel, which joined Uefa as a member in 1994, have never qualified for a Euros tournament.
Israel now need to play four games from Nov. 12-21 and the two “home” games must be played in a neutral country for security reasons.
The Pancho Aréna stadium of the Puskás Akadémia club in Felcsút will host the games, Uefa said on Tuesday. It declined to comment on how it chose the location.
Hungary has been a regular replacement venue for Uefa-organised games since 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started, though not before in Orban’s home stadium in Felcsút where he used to play.
On Nov. 15, Israel will face Switzerland in a game that could not be played on Oct. 12. Israel will also play Romania there on Nov. 18.
Israel’s game at Kosovo that could not be played on Oct. 15 has been rescheduled for Nov. 12. Israel complete their schedule on Nov. 21 at Andorra.
