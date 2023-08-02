Is Kylian Mbappe joining Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp gives update on French superstar

By AP Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:34 AM

Liverpool is not in the running to sign Kylian Mbappe, manager Jurgen Klopp said on on Tuesday as he laughed off links with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker.

Mbappe is the subject of a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

He could also be open to a temporary move for this season before leaving on a free transfer next year — possibly to join Real Madrid — at the end of his current contract.

Klopp said Mbappe wouldn't be coming to Liverpool on loan.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told broadcaster Sky Germany as he prepared the squad for the final match of their preseason Asia tour against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

"It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me ... that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Klopp has seen midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to the Saudi Pro League this offseason, while striker Roberto Firmino has also gone to the gulf country after his contract at Liverpool expired.

