How this Premier League footballer earned new fans in Dubai

Abdoulaye Doucoure with an aspiring footballer. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 11:48 PM

Enthusiastic young football players were pleasantly surprised when international soccer star Abdoulaye Doucoure joined them during a training session at Greenfield International School in Dubai.

The Everton FC midfielder, currently enjoying his summer break in the UAE, looked on as players from Taaleem’s TC United program brushed up their skill sets for the Helsinki Cup in Europe.

"It was great to drop in on the youngsters and I had a great time,” said the Malian, expressing his delight “I was really impressed by their skills and wish Taaleem every success going forward."

Doucoure's genuine passion for the sport was evident as he answered questions, provided insights, and stayed for the entire session, personally interacting with each student.

It was a gesture that earned Doucoure a lot of new fans in Dubai.

This impromptu visit by the Premier League star follows the club's successful International Soccer Schools Programme in the Middle East last summer, where over 200 young players participated in a two-week camp in the UAE. It is clear that Doucoure's commitment to nurturing young talent and spreading the love for football is in line with Dubai's forward-thinking vision.