Hosts Germany start Euro 2024 carnival with big win

The Polish golfer settles for second place in the Individual competition but finds success with Cleeks GC the team event
Germany thrashed 10-man Scotland 5-1 as the Euro 2024 hosts kicked off the tournament in style in Munich on Friday, the start of a journey they hope culminates in a record fourth continental title.
Florian Wirtz struck the opening goal 10 minutes in and Jamal Musiala soon doubled Germany's lead with an emphatic finish.
A greatly awaited night for Scotland went from bad to worse before half-time when Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, with Kai Havertz tucking away the resulting penalty.
Niclas Fuellkrug powered in a fourth midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute and not even a late own goal from Antonio Ruediger could spoil an otherwise perfect start to the campaign for Germany.
There was even time for Emre Can to add a fifth goal with the final kick of the game.
Scotland could surely not have envisioned such a disastrous beginning, but they must regroup quickly with games to come in Group A against Switzerland and Hungary.
After three successive failures at major tournaments, including back-to-back group stage exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, this was a strong statement of intent from an experienced Germany side.
It is Germany's first men's major tournament as hosts since the 2006 World Cup, and they are looking to recreate the magic that helped rekindle the passion for the national team after a spell in the international doldrums.
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had spoken of his players' hunger to atone for the failures of recent times, with the outlook improving and optimism gradually increasing since his appointment in September.
His counterpart Steve Clarke on the other hand urged Scotland to "fear no one" going into the country's second straight Euros after more than two decades in the international wilderness.
It is just Scotland's second major tournament since 1998. They returned to the big stage at Euro 2020 but finished bottom of the group.
With kilts, bagpipes and beers in hand, Scots took over the central Marienplatz square, Munich's cultural heart.
Across Germany even cities not hosting games have set up viewing areas with big screens and refreshments readily available for the month of football to follow.
In Berlin, the country's capital, the iconic Brandenburg Gate has been turned into the "largest football goal in the world", according to organisers, with a green-carpeted fan mile to be filled by tens of thousands for the Scotland clash.
On Saturday, Hungary take on Switzerland in Cologne in the other match in the section before Spain play Croatia in the opening Group B game in Berlin.
Reigning champions Italy round out the action on day two against Albania in Dortmund.
ALSO READ:
The Polish golfer settles for second place in the Individual competition but finds success with Cleeks GC the team event
Pakistan, chasing only 120, fell just short, ending on 113-7 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York
This win is not my win, it's for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters, she said
Four players at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round
The cricketing rivalry between the two nations is one of the most intense in sports
He commended the team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament
As many as 41 of the 54 players in the field broke par, with nine of those shooting bogey-free rounds
Making his pro debut, the 24-year-old golfer finished ninth after a close play-off battle at Soboba Springs GC, California