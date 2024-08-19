E-Paper

Henry quits as France Under-21 coach after Olympics

The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision

By Reuters

France coach Thierry Henry shakes hands with Loic Bade of France. — Reuters
France coach Thierry Henry shakes hands with Loic Bade of France. — Reuters

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 8:06 PM

Thierry Henry has stepped down as coach of the French Under-21 national soccer team, the country's soccer federation said on Monday, days after his team lost to Spain in the Olympic final.

The Federation Francaise de Football (FFF) said in a statement that Henry had cited personal reasons for his decision to end his contract which had been due to run to June 2025.


Henry, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player with France and is his country's second all-time leading scorer, earned plaudits after his team's performances at the Olympics.

