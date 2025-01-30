Guardiola says new Champions League format has been great lesson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manuel Akanji celebrate after the match. — Reuters

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not entirely sold on the new Champions League format after his team barely scraped through to the knockout round, but called the experience an "incredible lesson" for his team.

City came back from a goal down to beat Belgian side Brugge on Wednesday in a nerve-jangling must-win league phase finale, to finish 22nd in the table - three places above elimination.

"I would say I don't like (the new format), because we suffer a lot," said Guardiola, whose team won just two of their first seven games to set up Wednesday's thriller.

"We were on the perch, 45 minutes to be out. It is an incredible lesson for me and the players that nothing is for granted."

City face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the two-legged knockout round, and while City's form this season does not bode well against either of the European heavyweights, the manager said he will at least have some reinforcements.

New signings Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis were not eligible to play in the league phase, but can join the team for the knockout games in the second and third weeks of February. A handful of players may also return from injury.

"In two weeks we will be better," Guardiola said. "Players will come back, we have new signings."

Guardiola is also realistic in a season that has them an uncharacteristic fourth in the Premier League.