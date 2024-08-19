Germany captain Gundogan retires from international football

Ilkay Gundogan made his debut for Germany against Belgium in October 2011. — AFP file

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 10:13 PM

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan announced his retirement from international football on Monday after leading his country at Euro 2024, citing "a certain tiredness" both physically and mentally.

"After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career," Gundogan wrote on social media.

"I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country - a number that I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011."

His retirement follows those of Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller. Kroos hung up his boots for good after Euro 2024, while Mueller called time on his Germany career last month.

Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, skippered the Germany team that reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals before losing to eventual champions Spain after extra time.

Despite the pain of that defeat Germany demonstrated they are a force to be reckoned with again after the disappointment of successive World Cup group-stage exits either side of a last-16 loss to England at Euro 2020.

"My highlight was clearly the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship last summer," said the Barcelona midfielder.

Gundogan, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in seven seasons with Manchester City before moving to Barcelona last year, admitted to feeling the effects of a busy schedule before the start of Euro 2024.

"I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not going to get any less," he said.

"I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and very much hope that the upward trend can continue together - and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the main title contenders at the 2026 World Cup.

"We have a fantastic coach, a really strong team and a great team spirit."