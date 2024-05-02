E-Paper

Fuellkrug earns Dortmund 1-0 first-leg win over PSG

The winners of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday's first leg in Munich

By Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes (left) and Dortmund's German forward Niclas Fuellkrug vie for the ball. — AFP
Published: Thu 2 May 2024, 1:42 AM

Borussia Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug fired in a first-half goal to seal a 1-0 victory over visitors Paris St Germain in their Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Nico Schlotterbeck floated a pass into Fuellkrug's path and the Germany forward controlled the ball with a perfect first touch before drilling a low shot past keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 36th minute.


PSG, on the backfoot for much of the first half, improved after the break and had a golden double chance in the 51st minute but twice hit the woodwork through Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi on the rebound.

The winners of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 in Tuesday's first leg in Munich.


