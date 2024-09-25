France's 2018 World Cup winner Varane retires

Raphael Varane holds the World Cup trophy after winning the 2018 World Cup final. — AFP file

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 6:59 PM

France World Cup winner Raphael Varane on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at the age of 31, adding that he will remain at Como in a non-playing capacity.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Varane had joined the Italian club for this season but was then excluded from their Serie A squad having suffered a knee injury in August.

"A new life begins off the pitch," Varane said on social media.

"I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads.

"Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon," the four-time Champions League winner added.

Varane came through the academy at French club Lens before joining Madrid as an 18-year-old in 2011.

He claimed the first of his three La Liga titles in his maiden season in his first season in the Spanish capital.

In 2014 he secured the first of his four Champions League crowns with a league and European double three years later.

Varane joined United in 2024, lifting a League Cup and an FA Cup with the English club.

He left Old Trafford last season to move to Cesc Fabregas' newly-promoted Como, playing just one Coppa Italia match, when he sustained a knee injury.

"From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team," Varane said.

"I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey," he added.

With Les Bleus, Varane made his debut in 2013 with the pinnacle of his international career coming in 2018 and the World Cup success.

He finished his France career two years ago on 93 caps.