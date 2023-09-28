Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

Festive season continues for Unai Emery's men as they level on points with Liverpool
Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league. The England international, who is a free agent, is training with Saudi club Al Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season.
Al Ettifaq is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson in the offseason.
“I’ve watched him for many years so I’m aware of the talent,” Gerrard told Al Arabiya's sports program FilMarma. "Jesse is out of a club at the moment, he is not contracted, so he’s free to train with anyone else. So he’s coming to use our facilities, he’s coming to train with our players, to maintain his fitness.
“Jesse knows there’s an opportunity for him to try to convince us to come to the club.”
The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer's biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe's biggest leagues, and a slew of other top players have followed suit.
The 30-year-old Lingard graduated from United's academy and left the club in 2022. He signed a one-year contract with Forest and has been a free agent since that deal expired.
Lingard has also trained with West Ham this season. He had a successful loan spell at the London club in 2021.
ALSO READ:
Festive season continues for Unai Emery's men as they level on points with Liverpool
Ex-Godolphin galloper Swing Vote was a thrilling winner of the 2024 Cup Sponsored by Shadwell
A video posted by the International Cricket Council featured the cricketing pundit speaking highly of the Indian and New Zealand players
Briton says she no longer felt weighed down by the expectations that followed her triumph at the US Open
The four-time Grand Slam champion says she feels a lot more patient and stronger physically now
Belarusian admits she is feeling the pressure as she prepares to defend her title in the Australian Open
The revamped $10 million tournament that features 18 countries will culminate in the final on January 7.
Aravind wages a lone fight back as hosts go down by 72 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium