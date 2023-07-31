Former footballer Ashley Cole marries model Sharon Canu, John Terry puts up a musical show

The ceremony took place at a hotel in Italy as the couple exchanged vows under a flower arch with a scenic ocean in the background

Ashley Cole and Sharon Canu. Photo: Instagram/sharoncanu

Former footballer Ashley Cole got married to model Sharon Canu this weekend. The ceremony, which took place at a hotel in Italy, was attended by several celebrities, including Chelsea legend John Terry, Irish presenter Christine Lampard, and TV personality Sam Faiers and her partner Paul Knightley, according to the Daily Mail.

Cole, 42, who has played for Chelsea, Arsenal and AS Roma, met Sharon Canu in Italy in 2014 when he joined AS Roma. The two, who announced their engagement last year, have a six-year-old son, Jaxon, and a four-year-old daughter named Grace, reported The Sun.

Cole was earlier married to pop singer Cheryl. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding back in 2006 and parted ways four years later, the report added.

Guests have shared pictures from Cole and Canu’s wedding where the two are seen exchanging vows under a flower arch with a scenic ocean in the background. The couple celebrated their big day at Hotel La Vecchia Posta in the Ladispoli town of Italy. The celebrations included fireworks and live orchestra as guests enjoyed dinner on long tables at the cliff-side venue, the Daily Mail report said.

Terry also performed at the wedding. He sang one of the iconic songs by John Legend — All Of Me — for the newlyweds. In a clip, Terry — dressed in casual attire — is seen singing in perfect sync.

The Sun quoted a source as saying that Cole and Canu are “madly in love and have spent months planning their special day. They met in 2014 when he (Ashley) joined AS Roma and now they are returning to the city for their nuptials”.

The source added that the couple only invited close friends and family to their wedding as “they have been very private so they don’t feel the need for a flashy, ­public wedding.”

