Former Al Jazira, Al Nasr midfielder Morocco’s Barrada dies aged 35

Former Al Jazira and Al Nasr midfielder Morocco's Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, his former club France's Olympique de Marseille said.

The Moroccan federation (FRMF) described his death as a "great tragedy".

No official cause of death has been announced for the France-born player who earned 26 caps for Morocco and was part of the side that reached the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations final in 2011.

"The club would like to offer its sincerest condolences to his family and share their grief," Marseille, where Barrada spent two years, wrote on X.

Barrada also played for Spanish side Getafe and had stints in Turkey, Qatar and the UAE before retiring in 2021. He also played for Paris St Germain's reserve side.

"Al Nasr Sports Club extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the late, by God’s will, former Al Nasr Club player “Abdulaziz Barada”, who passed away yesterday evening, Thursday. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return," Al Nasr posted on X.