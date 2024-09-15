Flick praises Barca's outstanding teenager Yamal

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal. — Reuters

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:15 PM

Manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after the Spain international scored a double to help the La Liga leaders earn a 4-1 victory at Girona on Sunday, their fifth consecutive win to start the season.

Yamal, who grabbed the spotlight as he helped Spain win their fourth European Championship title in July, scored twice in the first half before Dani Olmo and Pedri secured the win with Flick's side maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season.

"I'm very happy about Lamine's two goals, he's very young but he's really incredible, a difference maker in such a young age," Flick told Movistar Plus.

"Having him is key for us not only because of his quality but he also presses very well high. He combines talent and pressure and that's massive for us. He is outstanding.

"It was a tough game, Girona played well but we started very well too and we deserved to win."

Hansi Flick's Barcelona top the La Liga standings with 15 points, four ahead Real Madrid and Villarreal. Last year's surprise package Girona are seventh with seven points.

Barca avenged their two losses to Girona last season, both by a 4-2 result. It was a dominant performance by the Catalonia giants whose relentless high press was too much for the locals to handle.

Now Barca will hope to carry their domestic momentum into the Champions League, where they will face Monaco away on Thursday.