First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot

The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is not getting carried away with his side topping the Premier League standings after their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, their fourth win in all competitions in less than two weeks.
Slot's side have 15 points from six league games, one point more than reigning champions Manchester City and last season's runners-up Arsenal.
Saturday's victory was the latest in a string of solid results for Liverpool, who defeated AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, beat Bournemouth 3-0 in the league and then crushed West Ham United 5-1 in a League Cup third-round tie.
However, Dutch coach Slot insisted it did not mean Liverpool were definitely title challengers.
"I always try to be realistic and Juergen's work has been incredible, everybody knows this," Slot said of former manager Juergen Klopp, who stepped down after last season.
"Two years ago was the last time they played in the Champions League and they finished fifth. Now we have to prove that we can compete in the Champions League and the Premier League.
"After 19 games, it'll tell me something but not after six."
Ibrahima Konate scored his first ever Premier League goal at Molineux while Mohamed Salah converted a penalty. Wolves had equalised after some sloppy defending from Konate.
The French centre back teased midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during their post-game interviews that he deserved to be named man of the match and not the Dutchman, who was presented with the award.
However, Slot was not laughing.
"Konate? Then maybe he forgot the moment we conceded a goal," the Dutchman said. "That was the reason we conceded as he wasn't there and it was avoidable.
"By conceding this way, they came back into the game and the good thing for us, is we immediately scored to make it 2-1. With only one goal making the difference, it makes it a difficult game until the end."
Liverpool host Bologna in a Champions League match on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances
Anna hopes to be remembered by fellow club members as a welcoming, warm-hearted, and fun-loving individual
Anca Mateiu shot two stunning rounds of 66, giving her a commanding seven-shot lead going into the final round
"I’ve had success on these courses before—it’s always great to return to familiar ground," says the Dubai Golden Visa recipient
Expanded European events and next summer's extended Club World Cup have led to growing concerns about players' workloads
Taking a closer look at the contenders who are solidly in the mix and those who are still vying for position at the business end
As the 16-time PGA Tour winner bids farewell to the game after four decades, we celebrate one of the lasting memories he has gifted us
The DP World Tour gears up for an exciting event with the $3.25 million acciona Open de España, marking the 37th of 44 tournaments in the season