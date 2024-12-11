Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia confirmed as 2034 hosts

The 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries,
Saudi Arabia will host the men's football World Cup in 2034 while the 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries, world soccer's governing body Fifa confirmed on Wednesday.
The decision was announced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino following a virtual extraordinary Congress. The 2030 and 2034 World Cups each had only a single bid and both were confirmed by acclamation.
"We are bringing football to more countries and the number of teams has not diluted the quality. It actually enhanced the opportunity," Infantino said about the 2030 World Cup.
Saudi Arabia were the sole candidate, clearing the way for the World Cup to return to the Gulf region so soon after Qatar hosted in 2022.
Saudi Arabia already hosts several high-profile events including a Formula One Grand Prix, heavyweight boxing contests, the LIV rival golf circuit funded by Saudi's sovereign wealth fund, and the WTA Finals tennis.
