Euro 2024: Austria snatch top spot in Group D with thrilling 3-2 win over Dutch

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's third goal. — AFP

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:53 PM

Austria’s aggressive and hard running approach propelled them into the last-16 of the European Championship on Tuesday as a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Netherlands saw them not only progress but also snatch first place in Group D.

The Dutch also advanced as one of the four best third-placed finishers despite giving away an early own goal, putting on a pedestrian first half performance and losing to a sucker punch as Marcel Sabitzer struck for Austria 10 minutes from time.

With France held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in the group's other game in Dortmund, Austria topped the table with six points, one ahead of second-placed France on five and the Dutch on four points.

Austria sped into a shock lead at the Olympiastadion when Donyell Malen turned the ball into his own net six minutes into the contest but Cody Gakpo equalised soon after the break.

Romano Schmid put Austria ahead again just before the hour in a see-saw second half, with Memphis Depay equalising in the 75th.

It was left to Sabitzer to cap a determined showing from Ralf Rangnick’s side and see them emerge as surprise winners of the group, whose final placings were up in the air as positions in the standings changed several times over the 90 minutes.

They will next meet the Group F runners-up, which will be decided on Wednesday, while France and the Netherlands also wait to find out the identity of their last-16 opponents.

Malen’s misfortune came as he made his first start at the tournament in Germany, sliding in to try and intercept a cross from the left by Alexander Prass but hitting it with such force that the ball bulleted past his own goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Malen should have made up for his misfortune in the 23rd minute but shanked his effort wide, miscuing a perfect pass that split the Austria defence and put him through with just keeper Patrick Pentz to beat.

Before that, there was a 14th minute opportunity for Tijjani Reijnders to level the score but his effort was also woefully off target after Gakpo had set him up.

Dutch concern over losing key midfield duels and regular turnover of possession saw Joey Veerman taken off, with Xavi Simons brought on in his place, with 10 minutes left of the first half.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman had been jumping up and down off his bench with increasing irritation as Austria’s aggressive pressing forced multiple errors out of his team.