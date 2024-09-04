England's Grealish will get some abuse from Irish fans, Robinson says

England's Jack Grealish (left) and Bukayo Saka during a training session at St George's Park. — AFP

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:38 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:39 PM

Jack Grealish, who represented Ireland at youth level before switching allegiance to England, will come in for some abuse from home fans in Saturday's Nations League match between the sides in Dublin, Ireland striker Callum Robinson said.

Manchester City attacker Grealish, who was dropped from England's Euro 2024 squad by former head coach Gareth Southgate, was recalled by interim manager Lee Carsley last week for matches against Ireland and Finland.

Robinson, who went in the opposite direction as Grealish in playing for England's youth teams before switching to Ireland, expected the 28-year-old to handle the hot reception.

"I think he'll be getting ready for a bit of abuse but that's part of it, it's part of the game," Robinson, Grealish's former teammate at Aston Villa, said on Tuesday.