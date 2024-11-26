Emery counts on last season's experience to deal with Villa's packed schedule

Aston Villa coach Unai Emery attends a press conference. — AFP

Aston Villa are on a six-match winless run ahead of their Champions League home game against Juventus but manager Unai Emery on Tuesday refused to blame the packed schedule for their dip in form.

Villa's winless streak in all competitions led to them crashing out of the League Cup and dropping to eighth in the Premier League standings. They are also eighth in the Champions League table at the halfway point in the group stage.

With nine more games until the new year, Villa welcome a Juventus side unbeaten in Serie A and two points behind them in the Champions League where the top eight sides automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

"Last year we had experience with the Conference League, we juggled a lot. We want to play a lot of matches and hopefully, we will play until the last month of the season," Emery told reporters ahead of Wednesday's game.

"The Champions League is the best competition in the world. We are managing each match and more or less being consistent in the preparation and being consistent in the idea of building a team.

"Tomorrow is a very important three points but even if we don't win, taking one point is good because in the table we are in the top eight positions. We want to be in the next round and tomorrow if we win maybe we can be a contender to get it."

Juve have been tough to break down in Serie A where they have the best defensive record and Emery praised Thiago Motta for how he is shaping the Italian side.

"He was very competitive (as a player), he was very intelligent, he was a top player. Physically he was strong, mentally he was strong and now as a coach he has started being successful," Emery said.