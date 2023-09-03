Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Saudi's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

Netherlnads' midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. — AFP

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 12:08 PM

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.

The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard's side.

The announcement came after Al-Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 to move up to fifth place on 10 points, three behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.

Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021 but after struggling to make an impact he joined AS Roma on loan.

He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris.

Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.

ALSO READ: