Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Saudi's Al-Ettifaq from PSG

Trio return from maternity leave as the entry list and the first tranche of wild cards are announced for the season's first Grand Slam from Jan 14 - 28, 2024
Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has joined Al-Ettifaq from French champions Paris Saint Germain, the Saudi Pro League club said on Saturday.
The clubs did not disclose a transfer fee for the 32-year-old who joins former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson at Steven Gerrard's side.
The announcement came after Al-Ettifaq beat Damac 3-1 to move up to fifth place on 10 points, three behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun.
Wijnaldum moved to PSG in 2021 but after struggling to make an impact he joined AS Roma on loan.
He broke his leg in training in August 2022, which limited him to 23 games with the Italian side in all competitions, and then returned to Paris.
Under new PSG manager Luis Enrique, Wijnaldum had no future in France and ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard persuaded him to join Al-Ettifaq.
ALSO READ:
Trio return from maternity leave as the entry list and the first tranche of wild cards are announced for the season's first Grand Slam from Jan 14 - 28, 2024
A big shout out to Head Pro Adrian Harris for helping out and carrying my bag as I prepared for the big week in Abu Dhabi
Biggest hitters are likely to see the distance they can power tee shots pegged back after the R&A and US Golf Association announce changes
New captain Shan Masood's task made even more difficult by a depleted bowling attack ahead of three-match series
The former Indian cricketer will be the chairperson of the panel while BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been named as its convenor
A 2-1 home defeat by Fortaleza in their final league match of the season meant they dropped out of Serie A, Brazil's top flight football league
Rain washes out second day's play as the Black Caps trail by 117 runs in Dhaka
Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Wednesday's defeat at Old Trafford